Coronavirus in Africa: 38,825 cases; 1,634 deaths; 12,543 recoveries

Africa
There are now more than over 27,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with Lesotho the country holding out as of May 1.
We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.
Major African stats: May 1 at 7:00 GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 38,825
- Number of deaths = 1,634
- Recoveries = 12,543
- Infected countries = 51
- Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)
Countries in alphabetical order
Current figure vs. April 24 figure – a six-day span
- Algeria – 4,006 from 3,007
- Angola – 27 from 25
- Benin – 64 form 54
- Botswana – 23 from 22
- Burkina Faso – 645 from 616
- Burundi – 11 (unchanged)
- Cameroon – 1,832 from 1,334
- Cape Verde – 121 from 82
- Central African Republic – 50 from 16
- Chad – 73 from 33
- Comoros – 1 from 0
- Congo-Brazzaville – 220 from 186
- DR Congo – 572 from 394
- Djibouti – 1,089 from 986
- Egypt – 5,537 from 3,891
- Equatorial Guinea – 315 from 84
- Eritrea – 39 (unchanged)
- Eswatini – 100 from 31
- Ethiopia – 131 from 116
- Gabon – 276 from 167
- (The) Gambia – 11 from 10
- Ghana – 2,074 from 1,154
- Guinea – 1,495 from 862
- Guinea-Bissau – 205 from 50
- Ivory Coast – 1,275 from 1,004
- Kenya – 396 from 330
- Lesotho – 0
- Liberia – 141 from 101
- Libya – 61 from 60
- Madagascar – 128 from 121
- Malawi – 37 from 33
- Mali – 490 from 309
- Mauritania – 8 from 7
- Mauritius – 332 from 331
- Morocco – 4,423 from 3,568
- Mozambique – 76 from 46
- Namibia – 16 (unchanged)
- Niger – 719 from 671
- Nigeria- 1,932 from 981
- Rwanda – 243 from 154
- Sao Tome and Principe – 14 from 4
- Senegal – 933 from 479
- Seychelles – 11 (unchanged)
- Sierra Leone – 124 from 64
- Somalia – 601 from 328
- South Africa – 5,647 from 3,953
- South Sudan – 35 from 5
- Sudan – 442 from 174
- Tanzania – 480 from 284
- Togo – 116 from 88
- Tunisia – 994 from 918
- Uganda – 83 from 74
- Zambia – 106 from 76
- Zimbabwe – 40 from 29
