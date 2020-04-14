Nigeria coronavirus: Buhari signs lockdown extension act; cases reach 343

Nigeria
April 14: Buhari signs federal lockdown extension
President Buhari on Monday extended by two weeks a federal lockdown imposed on commercial capital Lagos, Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja).
The president has since signed the Quarantine Act Regulations No. 2 of 2020 to operationalize the order. Abuja and Lagos are Nigeria’s most impacted in the COVID-19 pandemic. In a televised address on Monday, Buhari described the fight as a matter of “life and death.”
As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there were
343 confirmed cases, 20 new cases
91 discharged
10 deaths
The full text of the order is as follows:
PRESIDENT, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA
THE QUARANTINE ACT (CAP Q2 LFN 2004)
Commencement
COVID-19 REGULATIONS No 2 OF 2020
WHEREAS:
In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, I issued the Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 on 30th March, 2020, by which I declared Covid-19 a dangerous infectious disease;
As part of efforts to defeat the disease, I ordered the restriction of movement in Lagos State, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Ogun State for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm of 30th March, 2020, to enable the Government identify, trace and isolate individuals that have come in contact with confirmed cases, in order to contain the disease;
It has become expedient to extend the restriction to enable the Government achieve its objective;
NOW, THEREFORE,
I, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred on me by sections 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, make the following Regulations-
Extension of Restriction/cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State
The restriction/cessation of movement in Lagos State, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Ogun State is extended for a further period of 14 days with effect from Tuesday 14th April, 2020.
Regulations Further to Covid-19 Regulations, 2020
These Regulations are made further to the Covid – 19 Regulations, 2020 and accordingly, all the responsibilities of government officials, citizens and residents contained in the Covid – 19 Regulations, 2020 remain extant.
Exemptions in the Covid – 19 Regulations, 2020 Extant
All the exemptions under the Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 remain as exemptions under these Regulations.
Citation
These Regulations may be cited as the Covid-19 Regulations No 2 of 2020 Made at Abuja this 13th day of April, 2020.
Muhammadu Buhari
President,
Federal Republic of Nigeria
13th April, 2020
Other major developments as below can be found on Special coverage of COVID-19 in Nigeria
- COVID-19 fight about lives, livelihoods – Buhari
- Popular pastor backtracks on 5G; Lagos, Ogun record crime
- Buhari meets VP, Task Force; speaker warns China, cases pass 300
- Nigeria to decide on nationwide lockdown
- Two months of free electricity announced
- Government protests racist treatment in China
- 13 Nigerians who died in diaspora listed
- Tally at 276, Chinese medical team quarantined
- Government considers traditional treatment
- Communications Commission speaks on 5G
- Buhari orders distribution of impounded rice
- Tally at 232, lockdown party blues, Chines aid criticised
- Nigerian showbiz couple arrested, Chinese medical aid slammed
- Buhari briefed, lockdown brutality criticised
- Govt knocks Soyinka, NCDC allocates Jack Ma’s donation
- Cases rise to 139, infected Makinde speaks
- Buhari signs lockdown regulations, cases rise to 131
- Adenuga donates 1.5 billion naira, Senators donate 50% salaries
- Buhari delivers nationwide address
- Buhari briefed, el-Rufai tests positive
- Nigeria’s testing up by 32% after Jack Ma’s donation
- Elumelu’s UBA makes $14m donation
- Ex-VP Atiku donates $135,000 towards relief fund
- Bauchi State governor tests positive
- Lagos closes all shops and markets for a week
- President tests negative, chief of staff infected
- Nigeria shuts all borders, cabinet meetings suspended
- Lagos state battling chloroquine poisoning
- Nigeria celebrates female doctor who identified index case
Go to video
Coronavirus: 19 poor African countries benefit from IMF debt service relief
02:30
Grand Egyptian Museum opening delays over COVID-19
02:30
Painter turns isolation into art
01:33
Coronavirus in Africa: 15,300+ cases, 835 deaths, 2,946 recoveries
Go to video
COVID-19: Gabon begins lockdown
Go to video
Virus-free Lesotho rolls out socio-economic interventions