Coronavirus in Africa: close to 8,000 cases, 334 deaths, 702 recoveries

There are now more than over 6,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a handful of countries holding out.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major stats as at April 3

Confirmed cases = 7, 933

Number of deaths = 334

Recoveries = 702

Infected countries = 50

Virus-free countries = 4

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 1,171

Angola – 8

Benin – 16

Botswana – 4

Burkina Faso – 302

Burundi – 3

Cameroon – 509

Cape Verde – 6

Central African Republic – 8

Chad – 8

Congo-Brazzaville – 41

DR Congo – 148

Djibouti – 49

Egypt – 985

Equatorial Guinea – 16

Eritrea – 22

Ethiopia – 35

Eswatini – 9

Gabon – 21

(The) Gambia – 4

Ghana – 205

Guinea – 73

Guinea-Bissau – 15

Ivory Coast – 218

Kenya – 122

Liberia – 7

Libya – 17

Madagascar – 70

Malawi – 3

Mali – 39

Mauritania – 6

Mauritius – 186

Morocco – 791

Mozambique – 10

Namibia – 14

Niger – 120

Nigeria- 210

Rwanda – 89

Senegal – 207

Seychelles – 10

Sierra Leone – 2

Somalia – 7

South Africa – 1,505

Sudan – 10

Tanzania – 20

Togo – 40

Tunisia – 495

Uganda – 48

Zambia – 39

Zimbabwe – 9

Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe, Comoros, Lesotho, South Sudan

