Coronavirus in Africa: 5,856 cases; 201 deaths, 430 recoveries

Africa
There are now more than over 5,250 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a handful of countries holding out.
We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.
The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.SUGGESTED READING: rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Africa II
Major stats as at March 30
Confirmed cases = 5,856
Number of deaths = 201
Recoveries = 430
Infected countries = 49
Virus-free countries = 5
North Africa
- Algeria – 716
- Egypt – 656
- Libya – 10
- Morocco – 638
- Tunisia – 394
Virus-free = None
West Africa
- Benin – 9
- Burkina Faso – 261
- Cape Verde – 6
- The Gambia – 4
- Ghana – 161
- Guinea – 22
- Guinea-Bissau – 8
- Ivory Coast – 179
- Liberia – 3
- Mauritania – 6
- Mali – 25
- Nigeria- 139
- Niger – 34
- Senegal – 174
- Sierra Leone – 1
- Togo – 34
Virus-free = None
Central Africa
- Cameroon – 223
- Central African Republic – 6
- Chad – 5
- Congo-Brazzaville – 19
- DR Congo – 98
- Equatorial Guinea – 15
- Gabon – 18
Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe
Southern Africa
- Angola – 7
- Botswana – 4
- Eswatini – 9
- Madagascar – 57
- Mozambique – 8
- Namibia – 11
- South Africa – 1,353
- Zambia – 36
- Zimbabwe – 8
Virus-free = Malawi, Comoros, Lesotho
East Africa / Horn of Africa
- Djibouti – 18
- Eritrea – 15
- Ethiopia – 29
- Kenya – 59
- Mauritius – 147
- Rwanda – 75
- Seychelles – 10
- Somalia – 5
- Sudan – 6
- Tanzania – 19
- Uganda – 33
- Burundi – 2
Virus-free = South Sudan
00:39
Coronavirus death: Senegal, French football mourn iconic Pape Diouf
Go to video
Coronavirus: governor hails Lagosians for respecting lockdown
Go to video
Ethiopia govt, opposition back coronavirus-induced poll delay
Go to video
Coronastats: Burundi, 49th infected; 5 virus-free, most impacted list
01:11
Africa needs $100 bn economic stimulus amid coronavirus combat - UNECA