Coronavirus in Africa: 46 countries infected, 8 virus-free; deaths, recoveries etc

There are now more than 3,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a handful of countries holding out.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major stats as at March 27

Confirmed cases = 3,243

Number of deaths = 83

Recoveries = 254

Infected countries = 46

Virus-free countries = 8

North Africa

Algeria – 302

Egypt – 495

Morocco – 275

Tunisia – 173

Libya – 1

Virus-free = None

West Africa

Benin – 6

Burkina Faso – 152

Cape Verde – 3

Ghana – 132

Guinea – 5

Ivory Coast – 96

Liberia – 3

Mauritania – 2

Nigeria- 65

Senegal – 105

Togo – 24

The Gambia – 3

Niger – 7

Mali – 2

Guinea-Bissau – 2

Virus-free = Sierra Leone

Central Africa

Cameroon – 88

Central African Republic – 5

Congo-Brazzaville – 4

DR Congo – 54

Equatorial Guinea – 9

Gabon – 7

Chad – 3

Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe

Southern Africa

Eswatini – 8

Namibia – 6

South Africa – 927

Zambia – 16

Zimbabwe – 5

Madagascar – 19

Angola – 3

Mozambique – 7

Virus-free = Malawi, Comoros, Lesotho, Botswana

East Africa / Horn of Africa

Ethiopia – 16

Kenya – 31

Rwanda – 50

Seychelles – 7

Somalia – 2

Sudan – 3

Tanzania – 13

Djibouti – 11

Mauritius – 7

Eritrea – 6

Uganda – 14

Virus-free = Burundi, South Sudan