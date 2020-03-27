Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Coronavirus in Africa: 46 countries infected, 8 virus-free; deaths, recoveries etc

By Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Africa

There are now more than 3,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a handful of countries holding out.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

SUGGESTED READING: rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Africa II

Major stats as at March 27

Confirmed cases = 3,243
Number of deaths = 83
Recoveries = 254
Infected countries = 46
Virus-free countries = 8

North Africa

  • Algeria – 302
  • Egypt – 495
  • Morocco – 275
  • Tunisia – 173
  • Libya – 1

Virus-free = None

West Africa

  • Benin – 6
  • Burkina Faso – 152
  • Cape Verde – 3
  • Ghana – 132
  • Guinea – 5
  • Ivory Coast – 96
  • Liberia – 3
  • Mauritania – 2
  • Nigeria- 65
  • Senegal – 105
  • Togo – 24
  • The Gambia – 3
  • Niger – 7
  • Mali – 2
  • Guinea-Bissau – 2

Virus-free = Sierra Leone

Central Africa

  • Cameroon – 88
  • Central African Republic – 5
  • Congo-Brazzaville – 4
  • DR Congo – 54
  • Equatorial Guinea – 9
  • Gabon – 7
  • Chad – 3

Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe

Southern Africa

  • Eswatini – 8
  • Namibia – 6
  • South Africa – 927
  • Zambia – 16
  • Zimbabwe – 5
  • Madagascar – 19
  • Angola – 3
  • Mozambique – 7

Virus-free = Malawi, Comoros, Lesotho, Botswana

East Africa / Horn of Africa

  • Ethiopia – 16
  • Kenya – 31
  • Rwanda – 50
  • Seychelles – 7
  • Somalia – 2
  • Sudan – 3
  • Tanzania – 13
  • Djibouti – 11
  • Mauritius – 7
  • Eritrea – 6
  • Uganda – 14

Virus-free = Burundi, South Sudan

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..