Coronavirus in Africa: 46 countries infected, 8 virus-free; deaths, recoveries etc

Africa
There are now more than 3,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a handful of countries holding out.
We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates and from official government data.
The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.
Major stats as at March 27
Confirmed cases = 3,243
Number of deaths = 83
Recoveries = 254
Infected countries = 46
Virus-free countries = 8
North Africa
- Algeria – 302
- Egypt – 495
- Morocco – 275
- Tunisia – 173
- Libya – 1
Virus-free = None
West Africa
- Benin – 6
- Burkina Faso – 152
- Cape Verde – 3
- Ghana – 132
- Guinea – 5
- Ivory Coast – 96
- Liberia – 3
- Mauritania – 2
- Nigeria- 65
- Senegal – 105
- Togo – 24
- The Gambia – 3
- Niger – 7
- Mali – 2
- Guinea-Bissau – 2
Virus-free = Sierra Leone
Central Africa
- Cameroon – 88
- Central African Republic – 5
- Congo-Brazzaville – 4
- DR Congo – 54
- Equatorial Guinea – 9
- Gabon – 7
- Chad – 3
Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe
Southern Africa
- Eswatini – 8
- Namibia – 6
- South Africa – 927
- Zambia – 16
- Zimbabwe – 5
- Madagascar – 19
- Angola – 3
- Mozambique – 7
Virus-free = Malawi, Comoros, Lesotho, Botswana
East Africa / Horn of Africa
- Ethiopia – 16
- Kenya – 31
- Rwanda – 50
- Seychelles – 7
- Somalia – 2
- Sudan – 3
- Tanzania – 13
- Djibouti – 11
- Mauritius – 7
- Eritrea – 6
- Uganda – 14
Virus-free = Burundi, South Sudan
