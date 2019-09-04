African businesses thrive in Dubai [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Africa continues to rise as a favourite investment destination as innovation and growth get embedded deep in its economy. but as lovely a things are changing for the better as African businesses are spreading their roots and putting up operations in various parts of the world.
The United Arab Emirates is one pf such locations that has become a hotbed for many African businesses.
Our journalist Elayne Wangalwa was in Dubai and spoke with Joe Osawaye, owner of the Kiza restaurant and lounge.
