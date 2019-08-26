G7 meeting: African heads of state take part [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Currently taking place in the Atlantic seaside resort of Biarritz is the group of 7 meeting. Looking to broaden the scope of the debate, summit host French President Emmanuel Macron invited several African leaders to discuss problems facing their continent.
They are leaders of Senegal, Burkina Faso, Rwanda, South Africa and Egypt.
Go to video
G7 leaders approve $251 million in support of women entrepreneurs in Africa
Go to video
African leaders in Japan for 7th TICAD summit
Go to video
Giraffes 'stroll' towards global protection amid extinction fears
04:58
Africa: foreign currencies in short supply
05:04
Will listing husbands online curb infidelity? [Culture]
Go to video
U.S.-China trade war, Brexit uncertainty pose risks to Africa’s economic prospects-AfDB boss