G7 meeting: African heads of state take part [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Currently taking place in the Atlantic seaside resort of Biarritz is the group of 7 meeting. Looking to broaden the scope of the debate, summit host French President Emmanuel Macron invited several African leaders to discuss problems facing their continent.

They are leaders of Senegal, Burkina Faso, Rwanda, South Africa and Egypt.

