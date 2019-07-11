AFCON Daily: Senegal and Nigeria secure semis [Episode 12]

Senegal and Nigeria secured their semi-final tickets at the ongoing AFCON tournament in Egypt. Hello and welcome.

A moment of individual brilliance from Senegalese midfielder, Idrissa Gana Gueye ensured the Teranga Lions booked a semi-final spot in the AFCON against Benin.

Never it was an easy game for Senegal who were almost frustrated by Benin’s tactics.

Benin’s adventure in Egypt has ended but they can take pride in the fact that they made history by qualifying for the quarter-final stage in the countries fourth Africa Cup of Nations appearance.

Meanwhile, Nigeria needed an 89th minute goal by William Troost-Ekong to edge South Africa in their entertaining encounter by two goals to one in Cairo. Nigeria took the lead courtesy Samuel Chukwueze in the 27th minute but South Africa levelled the score in the 71st minute through Bongani Zungu.

Don’t wake us from our dream. For millions of Madagascans they want their country’s fairytale at the AFCON to continue irrespective of the opposition they come up against today in Cairo.

But the Carthage of Tunisia will have a huge say if this dream continues. Tunisia on the other hand will be seeking their 5th semi-final appearance at the AFCON.

Tunisia’s last semi-final appearance took place in 2004 when they went on to win the tournament on home soil beating Morocco by 2-1.

Madagascar and Tunisia will be meeting for the first time at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The elephants of Cote d’Ivoire will attempt a tenth Nation cup semi final slot but the desert foxes of Algeria will have other ides of their own in this mouthwatering encounter in Suez today.

The two nations have met 7 times in AFCON history, with Cote d’Ivoire winning three, drawing twice with Algeria winning twice. This time the Algerians would want to even their head to head meeting by qualifying at the expense of the elephants.

The Video Assistant Referee system introduced from the quarter-final stage was used three times in Wednesday’s quarter final games. VAR rightly denied Senegalese striker, Sadio Mane two goals in their match against the squirrels of Benin.

On the other hand South Africa’s equalizer against Nigeria was upheld following VAR checks.