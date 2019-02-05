Zimbabwe 'HIV-cure' pastor fined $700 for false claims

A Zimbabwean preacher who claimed to have found a cure for HIV and other illnesses has been found guilty for contravening laws of the country, specifically the Medicines Control Act..

The 35-year-old Prophet Walter Magaya of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries was handed a fine of $700 for his claims, the 263Chat website reported.

Police in November 2018 raided his premises and arrested him over ‘aguma’ the herbal remedy he claimed could cure multiple ailments.

“As you continue to take the aguma, you start to see your CD4 count disappearing until you become HIV negative,” he is reported to have said last year. He also tweeted a short declaration on October 29 which said: “We have discovered the cure for cancer and HIV …..”

Reports indicate that a pack of his ‘all-powerful’ pills were selling for $1000 online. The BBC’s reporter also confirmed that Magaya had recently launched a lipstick he claimed could improve blood pressure.

Shortly after his widely reported declaration, government through the Information Minister dismissed Magaya’s claims before he was raided.

Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said at a press briefing that medicines go through a number of processes and regulations to be licensed and that the arrest was a first step to investigating Magaya’s activities.

“Magaya’s herb has not gone through any of these regulations, that the Secretary of Health is aware of. People should continue taking their medications which have been proved to be effective

“Relevant authorities are urgently looking into the claims. Herbal medicines now go through approval by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe and this product has not been submitted for review

“People living with HIV must acquire their medicines from licensed sources. Modern day medical innovations rely on science and evidence,” the state-owned Herald newspaper quoted her as saying.