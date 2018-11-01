Zimbabwe AIDS-cure pastor raided by police, backtracks on claims

The Zimbabwean police on Wednesday raided the offices of a religious leader who claimed to have found a cure for HIV, AIDS and cancer.

The latest moves comes days after government through the Information Minister dismissed Walter Magaya’s claims which were widely carried by local media portals.

Prophet Magaya of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries said last weekend that a herb known as “aguma” had the potency to render the HIV virus impotent.

“As you continue to take the aguma, you start to see your CD4 count disappearing until you become HIV negative,” he said. Government through a deputy information minister confirmed the raid saying it marked the start of an investigation into his claims.

POLICE RAID MAGAYA: I can confirm police this evening raided Prophet Walter Magaya offices to recover samples of his aguma medicine which he claims cures HIV. The raid marks the start of an investigation into this matter. Health experts say there is no cure yet. — Hon. Energy Mutodi (MP) (@energymutodi) October 31, 2018

Minister Monica Mutsvangwa on Monday, October 29, said at a press briefing that medicines go through a number of processes and regulations to be licensed.

“Magaya’s herb has not gone through any of these regulations, that the Secretary of Health is aware of. People should continue taking their medications which have been proved to be effective

“Relevant authorities are urgently looking into the claims. Herbal medicines now go through approval by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe and this product has not been submitted for review

“People living with HIV must acquire their medicines from licensed sources. Modern day medical innovations rely on science and evidence,” the state-owned Herald newspaper quoted her as saying.