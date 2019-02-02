Uganda: 3-year-old girl loses 'genital' in UK

A 3-year-old Ugandan born in Uk, encountered the sharp blades of a ‘‘distasteful tradition’‘, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), leading to the arrest of her mother in the UK.

The 37-year-old mother from east London wept in the dock as she was convicted after a trial at the Old Bailey.

Spells and curses intended to deter police and social workers from investigating were found at the Ugandan woman’s home, the trial heard.

She lost a significant amount of blood as a result of the injuries they inflicted on her

Prosecutors said the mother “coached” her daughter “to lie to the police so she would’t get caught”.

The defendants, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, denied FGM and an alternative charge of failing to protect a girl from risk of genital mutilation.

Mrs Justice Whipple warned of a “lengthy” jail term as she remanded the woman into custody to be sentenced on 8 March.

During the trial, the woman claimed her daughter, then aged three, “fell on metal and it’s ripped her private parts” after she had climbed to get a biscuit in August 2017.

Medics alerted police to the girl’s injuries after they treated her at Whipps Cross Hospital, in Leytonstone.

She “lost a significant amount of blood as a result of the injuries they had delivered and inflicted on her”, jurors were told.

While the parents were on bail, police searched the mother’s home and said they found evidence of “witchcraft”.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC said two cow tongues were “bound in wire with nails and a small blunt knife” embedded in them.

Forty limes and other fruit were found with pieces of paper with names written on them stuffed inside, including those of police officers and a social worker involved in the investigation.

“These people were to ‘shut up’ and ‘freeze their mouths’,” Ms Carberry said.