Felix Tshisekedi officially becomes president of DR Congo

The first peaceful transfer of political power in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s took place in the capital, Kinshasa, on Thursday January 24.

Felix Tshisekedi took his oath of office in the presence of thousands of Congolese at the Palais de Nations. The oath was administered by head of the Constitutional Court.

Immediate past president Joseph Kabila later handed over the flag and consitution of the country to Tshisekedi as both men shared an embrace amid smiles and cheers from attendees present.

The 56-year-old becomes the fifth president of the country. DRC since independence from Belgium in 1960 have had Joseph Kasavubu, Mobutu Sese Seko, Laurent and Joseph Kabila serving in the role.