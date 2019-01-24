LIVE: DRC swears in President Tshisekedi as Kabila bows out

A number of leaders of government and representatives are already in the capital, Kinshasa for the swearing in ceremony of Felix Tshisekedi as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC.

Today’s ceremony will also draw the curtain on Joseph Kabila’s tenure. It is keenly watched because it is the first peaceful handover of executive power.

Felix Tshisekedi will take office today as the fifth president of the resource rich nation. He will be the first to be elected to office via the ballot box in the country’s history.

Thousands of Congolese especially members of Tshisekedi’s party, the UPDS, continue to troop to the venue of the event, the presidential palace.

The outgoing ministers and Constitutional Court judges are already at the venue according to reports. The outgoing Senate president, Tshisekedi’s coalition partner Vital Kamerhe and the ruling party’s candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary are all present.

International guests – according to media reports

Zimbabwe VP Constantino Chiwenga

Congo Republic Foreign Minister, Jean Claude Gakosso

Kenya government represented by President Kenyatta

Burundi represented by VP Joseph Butore

Tanzania

Gabon represented by Prime Minister

Ethiopia

Egypt represented by Senate President

Ivory Coast

South Sudan

Sudan

Sierra Leone

Malawi

South Africa represented by Minister of Economic Development

Central African Republic

Morocco

H.E RailaOdinga with a Kenyan delegation in Kinshasa ahead of the swearing in of President Elect Felix Tshisekedi.

UDPS supporters stream into the presidential palace for Felix Tshisekedi's inauguration

CENI, the elections body declared Tshisekedi winner of the December 30, 2018 presidential election. The provisional declaration was affirmed by the Constitutional Court which dismissed a poll petition brought by candidate Martin Fayulu.

Kabila in his last state of the nation address called for support for Tshisekedi stressing that he was happy that an opposition candidate had won the polls, he also said he was available in any capacity to help the new leader steer affairs of the country.

Some reports had suggested that the two had entered into an agreement that saw the election results skewed in the incoming president’s favour – both camps have rejected the claims.

The Catholic Church has openly said that it was concerned that Tshisekedi will become a placeholder of a president whiles the real power could reside in Kabila.

Brief about President-Elect Felix Tshisekedi

1 – Full name: Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, born on June 13, 1963 – aged 56

2 – Son of veteran opposition leader, late Etienne Tshisekedi. Dad founded Union for Democracy and Social Progress, UDPS, in 1982.

3 – In early twenties, went to Belgium for university education, later became national secretary for external affairs for the UDPS, based in Brussels.

4 – Father died in early 2017, UPDS picked Felix as party leader and by default presidential candidate.

5 – Joined and abandoned Lamuka coalition. Weeks later he announced a two-man coalition with Vital Kamerhe, the CACH coalition, in Nairobi.

6 – Declared president-elect after December 30, 2018 elections.

Country Profile: Democratic Republic of Congo

1 – National capital / official languages = Kinshasa / French

2 – Currency in circulation = ‎ Congolese franc

3 – Current political leader = Joseph Kabila

4 – Population estimate = 83,301,151 (July 2017 est.)

5 – Date of independence = June 30, 1960.

6 – Country codes: telephone ‎(+243), internet (.cd)

Map of the country

Joseph Kabila, outgoing President of the country

Congolese franc

Flag of the country

Zongo Fall found in the city of Zongo in the Sud-Ubangi District

Streets of Kinshasa

On eve of swearing in president-elect at the venue of today’s event