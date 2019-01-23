Liberia's ex-president Sirleaf joins The Elders

Liberia’s former president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf along with ex-Colombia president Juan Manuel Santos and United Nations Human Rights Chief Zeid Raad Al Hussein have joined the illustrious Elders group.

The Elders was founded in 2007 by South Africa’s Nelson Mandela, with a mandate to “support courage where there is fear, foster agreement where this is conflict and inspire hope where there is despair.”

“Ellen, Juan Manuel and Zeid each bring valuable and distinctive perspectives on issues that are central to our work, from human rights and peacebuilding to gender equality and justice for all,’‘ said Mary Robinson, the chair of The Elders.

Ellen paid tribute to other African leaders that have been part of The Elders including Desmond Tutu and Kofi Annan.

‘‘I look forward to working with them (The Elders) to inspire people everywhere, particularly women and girls, to reach for their true potential, break through barriers and pursue their dreams,’‘ Sirleaf said.

The Elders have led several interventions in Sudan, South Sudan, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, Kenya and North Africa.

