Felix Tshisekedi declared president-elect of DR Congo

Felix Tshisekedi is the president-elect of the Democratic Republic of Congo after he was declared winner of the December 30, 2018; presidential elections in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

The elections board, CENI declared the former son of serial opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi as winner of a poll in which he led a coalition that included another political heavyweight, Vital Kamerhe.

He beat two main opponents, Martin Fayulu of the Lamuka coalition and Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary – candidate for the ruling coalition.

The announcement effectively means that incumbent Kabila’s stay in office is just a number of days. He will be winding down his over seventeen years in charge of the vast mineral-rich but security wracked and poverty-stricken central African country.

Les trois candidats en lice à l’élection présidentielle ont obtenu:

1. Monsieur Félix Antoine TSHISEKEDI TSHILOMBO: 7.051.013 soit 38,57%.

2. Monsieur Martin FAYULU MADIDI: 6.366.732 soit 34,83%

3. Monsieur Emmanuel SHADARY: 4.357.359 soit 23,84%

Taux de participation: 47,56% — Ceni-rdc (@cenirdc) January 10, 2019

Brief about Democratic Republic of Congo

1 – National capital / official language = Kinshasa / French

2 – Currency in circulation = ‎ Congolese franc

3 – Current political leader = Joseph Kabila (outgoing)

4 – Population estimate = 83,301,151 (July 2017 est.)

5 – Date of independence = June 30, 1960.

6 – Country codes: telephone ‎(+243), internet (.cd)

Map of the country

Joseph Kabila, President of the country

Congolese franc

Flag of the country

Zongo Fall found in the city of Zongo in the Sud-Ubangi District

Streets of Kinshasa