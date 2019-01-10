Felix Tshisekedi declared president-elect of DR Congo

Democratic Republic Of Congo
Felix Tshisekedi is the president-elect of the Democratic Republic of Congo after he was declared winner of the December 30, 2018; presidential elections in the wee hours of Thursday morning.
The elections board, CENI declared the former son of serial opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi as winner of a poll in which he led a coalition that included another political heavyweight, Vital Kamerhe.
He beat two main opponents, Martin Fayulu of the Lamuka coalition and Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary – candidate for the ruling coalition.
The announcement effectively means that incumbent Kabila’s stay in office is just a number of days. He will be winding down his over seventeen years in charge of the vast mineral-rich but security wracked and poverty-stricken central African country.
1. Monsieur Félix Antoine TSHISEKEDI TSHILOMBO: 7.051.013 soit 38,57%.
2. Monsieur Martin FAYULU MADIDI: 6.366.732 soit 34,83%
3. Monsieur Emmanuel SHADARY: 4.357.359 soit 23,84%
Taux de participation: 47,56%
Brief about Democratic Republic of Congo
1 – National capital / official language = Kinshasa / French
2 – Currency in circulation = Congolese franc
3 – Current political leader = Joseph Kabila (outgoing)
4 – Population estimate = 83,301,151 (July 2017 est.)
5 – Date of independence = June 30, 1960.
6 – Country codes: telephone (+243), internet (.cd)
Map of the country
Joseph Kabila, President of the country
Congolese franc
Flag of the country
Zongo Fall found in the city of Zongo in the Sud-Ubangi District
Streets of Kinshasa
