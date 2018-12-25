Tshisekedi's $1,500 gift landed DRC soldiers treason charge – Kasai gov.

A leading opposition candidate in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday alleged via Twitter that three soldiers had been detained after he greeted them after his election campaign in the Kasai province.

According to Felix Tshisekedi, who leads the main opposition UPDS, the trio had been charged for treason by the little ‘Hitler’ of the province referring to Kasai governor, Ngoyi Kasanji.

The accused hit back at the allegation explaining that a monetary gift handed the three by Tshisekedi had created confusion within their ranks following which they were referred to the necessary authorities.

The mission of these military personnel was well and truly financially supported by the competent authority. They were therefore not entitled to perceive any present. It's bribery. Ridiculous that you see my shadow everywhere.

“Mr. Tshilombo (Tshisekedi) handed $1500 to the military personnel committed to securing his arrival and stay. The sharing of this money has created troubles within this troupe. The latter were referred before their natural judge, by their chief, for violation of the instructions and concussion.

But for a postponement of the December 23 election, Congolese would have been waiting for the announcement of a new president. The elections body, CENI, announced a postponement of seven days citçing destroyed elction materials in an inferno that ravaged a warehouse in Kinshasa.

The elections will see voters vote for new set of leaders across board but the most awaited vote is that of the president. Twenty-one candidates are officially aiming to replace outgoing Joseph Kabila.

Tshisekedi, Martin Fayulu ho leads the Lamuka coalition and Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary of the ruling coalition are the three frontrunners in the race to Kinshasa.

Tshisekedi is son of a veteran opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, who died in early 2017. The UPDS party agreed to field Felix as its candidate. He is leading a two-man coalition that contains Vital Kamerhe, a political heavyweight.