Ethiopia's PG7 considers name change, joins forces with 3 parties

Ethiopia’s opposition party, Patriotic Ginbot 7 (PG7) has become the latest to collaborate with other parties, as politicians and their organisations position themselves for the national elections in 2020.

PG7, which until July this year, was considered a terrorist organisation, has agreed to work with three political parties; Semayawi (Blue), Ethiopian Democratic Party (EDP) and the former Unity Party.

Andargachew Tsige, PG7’s Secretary General said the parties agreed to pursue and advocate for citizen based politics during a meeting held in the capital, Addis Ababa.

PG7 is reportedly ready to restructure itself, and change its name if necessary.

Other parties including prime minister Abiy Ahmed’s political party have undergone restructuring, including changing names and logos ahead of the 2020 vote.

Abiy’s Oromo Democratic Party (ODP), has merged with Oromo Democratic Front (ODF) and agreed in principle to work closely and solve differences with the Oromo Liberation Front, (OLF).

PG7, ODF and OLF were all previously operating in exile, until they responded to ongoing democratic reforms championed by Abiy’s government.

Electoral reforms

Meanwhile, the new electoral board chair, Birtukan Mideksa on Saturday facilitated dialogue of competing political parties, which is designed to pursue key political and legal reforms.

The dialogue, initiated by Abiy last month, is geared towards conducting a free, fair and credible election in 2020.

Mideksa said reforms that are being discussed are needed to build democratic institutions and strengthen cooperation among political parties.

