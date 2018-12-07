Burundi wants special regional summit on 'conflict' with Rwanda

Burundian President Pierre Nkuruziza is calling for a special regional summit on what he describes as an ‘open conflict’ with neighboring Rwanda.

In a letter leaked on social networks and confirmed by AFP from sources within the presidency, Nkuruziza accused Rwanda of being the origin of the crisis that Burundi has been going through since April, 2015.

The letter dated December 4 and addressed to Ugandan president and mediator in the Burundian crisis, Yoweri Museveni maintained that Rwanda recruited and supported Burundian refugees who then tried to destabilize Burundi.

This desire to deal with the Burundian crisis at a regional level, is seen by observers as a leap forward. But a diplomat fears this development can have dire consequences in a very unstable region.

Burundi has been in a political crisis since Nkuruziza declared his intention to seek a third term.

AFP