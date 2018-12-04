Welcome to Africanews

Women's football: Norway's Hegerberg wins inaugural Ballon d'Or award

Daniel Mumbere Content provided by REUTERS

France

Olympique Lyonnais and Norway forward Ada Hegerberg made history on Monday when she won the inaugural Ballon d’Or award for the best player in women’s football.

Hegerberg, who helped lead Lyon win the Women’s Champions League last season, said she hoped it would motivate young female players.

“Being historical and the first woman to win the Ballon d’Or is a huge moment in my life,” she added.

“It is a fantastic day for women’s football… it is important to show young girls that they can believe in themselves and I hope they are inspired by this. They are the future.”

Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric was named the best men’s player of 2018 at the prestigious awards organised by France Football magazine.

The awards have existed since 1956 but had not previously had a women’s football category.

