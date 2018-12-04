Women's football: Norway's Hegerberg wins inaugural Ballon d'Or award

France
Olympique Lyonnais and Norway forward Ada Hegerberg made history on Monday when she won the inaugural Ballon d’Or award for the best player in women’s football.
Hegerberg, who helped lead Lyon win the Women’s Champions League last season, said she hoped it would motivate young female players.
“Being historical and the first woman to win the Ballon d’Or is a huge moment in my life,” she added.
It is a fantastic day for women’s football... it is important to show young girls that they can believe in themselves and I hope they are inspired by this. They are the future.
“It is a fantastic day for women’s football… it is important to show young girls that they can believe in themselves and I hope they are inspired by this. They are the future.”
Here’s the English portion of Ada Hegerberg’s speech, because a jackass should never be allowed the last word: pic.twitter.com/Gtlp3ADwyi— n’golo&kanté&hazard (@carIisIe) 3 décembre 2018
Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric was named the best men’s player of 2018 at the prestigious awards organised by France Football magazine.
The awards have existed since 1956 but had not previously had a women’s football category.SUGGESTED READING: Cameroon, S. Africa, Nigeria to represent Africa at Women’s Football World Cup
Go to video
Cameroon protests CAF decision to withdraw AFCON 2019 hosting rights
Go to video
Nigeria 2018 AWCON winners, beat South Africa 4 - 3 [penalties]
Go to video
Cameroon, S. Africa, Nigeria to represent Africa at Women's Football World Cup
Go to video
Football: CAF withdraws hosting rights for AFCON 2019 from Cameroon
Go to video
AWCON 2018 Final: South Africa's Banyana Banyana vs Nigeria's Super Falcons
06:01
Return of African art: Benin hail decision, France divided [The Morning Call]