Cameroon, S. Africa, Nigeria to represent Africa at Women's Football World Cup

Cameroon joined Nigeria and South Africa as the representatives of the African continent at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Indomitable Lionesses confirmed their slot at the World Cup on Friday, when they beat Mali (4-2) in the third place match at the ongoing Africa Women’s Nations Cup (AWCON 2018).

Nigeria’s Super Falcons and South Africa’s Banyana Banyana had secured their places, when they qualified for the final of AWCON 2018, to be played on Saturday.

READ

MORE

AWCON

2018 African Player of the Year

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday announced the nominees for the coveted 2018 CAF Awards.

Several stars, who are shining at AWCON 2018, including Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana and Cameroon’s Gaelle Enganamouit were named among the nominees for Women’s African player of the year.

Zambia’s coach, Bruce Mwape, South Africa’s Desiree Ellis, Cameroon’s Joseph Brian Ndoko, Mali’s Saloum Houssein and Nigeria’s Thomas Dennerby are in contention for women’s coach of the year.

Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria and South Africa, which all featured at AWCON 2018, were nominated for women’s national team of the year.

Award winners will be announced on January 8 at a ceremony in Dakar.

READ

MORE

CAF