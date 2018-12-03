Croatia, Real Madrid's Luka Modric wins 2018 Ballon d'Or

news
Croatian international, Luka Modric has been named winner of the 2018 Ballon d’Or beating off competition from former team mate Cristiano Ronaldo.
The victory caps a fine year during which he helped his club Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions league and to a top finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Croatia were beaten in the final by France. Modric breaks the duopoly of Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi who had dominated the awards in the last decade.
#ballondor
01?? Owen
02?? Ronaldo
03?? Nedved
04?? Chevtchenko
05?? Ronaldinho
06?? Cannavaro
07?? Kaka
08?? Ronaldo
09?? Messi
10?? Messi
11?? Messi
12?? Messi
13?? Ronaldo
14?? Ronaldo
15?? Messi
16?? Ronaldo
17?? Ronaldo
18?? Modric
The awards ceremony took place in Paris on Monday with the highest ranked African player being Liverpool and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah who came in at sixth position ahead of Neymar and just behind Messi.
The second to fourth spot was occupied by Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus), Antoine Greizmann (France, Athletico Madrid) and Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint Germain).
The 2018 edition also awarded the first Women’s Ballon d’Or which went to Ada Hegerberg of Norway and Olympique Lyonnais’ women side.
Congratulations Ada Hegerberg! You're the first ever Women's Ballon d'Or!
AdaStolsmo)! You're the first ever Women's Ballon d'Or! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/WjZRxTOYk0
