Challenges of PPP in Africa

The Morning Call
The public-private partnership (PPP) can be considered as any long-term contract between a public entity and the private sector. The public thus transfers to the private sector prerogatives that enable it to design, build and operate social or economic facilities for a long period of time.
The Henri-Konan Bédié bridge in Abidjan, inaugurated in December 2014 and built by the French company, Bouygues construction for example, is the result of a public-private partnership.@maemble
01:26
Global oil prices fall to below $ 60
01:23
Women murdered globally in 2017 killed by partners or relatives - UN
Importance of a Sustainable Blue Economy: Statistics and facts
Kenya hosts inaugural Sustainable Blue Economy conference
02:56
How ready is Cameroon to host AFCON 2019? [The Morning Call]
Africa's female election chiefs: Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Ghana