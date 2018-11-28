Challenges of PPP in Africa

The public-private partnership (PPP) can be considered as any long-term contract between a public entity and the private sector. The public thus transfers to the private sector prerogatives that enable it to design, build and operate social or economic facilities for a long period of time.

The Henri-Konan Bédié bridge in Abidjan, inaugurated in December 2014 and built by the French company, Bouygues construction for example, is the result of a public-private partnership.