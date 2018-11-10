Trump tightens immigration laws into the US

Illegal immigrants into the US will no longer be able to file an asylum application. This is stipulated in a presidential decree . For Donald Trump this is a necessity in the face of an influx of Central American migrants.

“I have just signed the decree on asylum, it’s very important. People can come but they must do so through the legal channels. So for me, it’s very important. And I say it again. We need the Democratic votes. We have to pass new immigration laws because they are flooding our country. We will not let them in, but they are trying to flood our country. And we need the wall, we will build the wall, but it must be built in one go and quickly. “

As soon as the decree was announced, three civil rights organizations filed a complaint with the federal courts. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees could also challenge this.

“For the time being, the policy is being reviewed by our colleagues in charge of legal matters. It is a fairly lengthy document. It must be carefully studied before an answer is given. I hope we will be able to react soon. “ UNHCR in the US said.

Thousands of Central American migrants, most of whom left Honduras almost a month ago, are on their way to the United States. For Washington, it is Mexico, the country they are currently crossing, that should take care of them. 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed at the border to block the way.