Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Trump pleads with Meta to restore his Facebook account

Trump pleads with Meta to restore his Facebook account
Former President Donald Trump announces a third bid for the presidency during his speech ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

USA

Donald Trump has officially asked to be able to return to Facebook, his campaign team said on Wednesday, calling not to "reduce a presidential candidate to silence".

The lawyer for the former American president sent a letter to the founder of the platform Mark Zuckerberg, asking him for "a meeting to discuss the rapid readmission" of Donald Trump on the social network.

"We believe that the suspension of President Trump's Facebook account has radically distorted and restricted public debate," argues Scott Gast in this missive, dated Tuesday.

He urges the platform to "promote genuine dialogue, not silence a presidential candidate".

The former Republican leader had been suspended from the social network for two years after the attack carried out by his supporters against the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Facebook had estimated that Donald Trump could only return when the "risks to the security of the public would have disappeared".

Asked by AFP on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Meta, the network's parent company, promised a decision on the fate of the former president "in the coming weeks".

Donald Trump had already been readmitted to Twitter on November 19, 2022, four days after declaring his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

He is yet to post on that account, however, communicates primarily through his own platform, Truth Social.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..