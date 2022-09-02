White House announces official portraits of Obama and his wife

The White House announced it will unveil official portraits of former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama next week.

The presidential portrait unveiling is an historical White House event.

"Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama already have portraits hanging in the National Portrait Gallery, but those are specific to the Smithsonian. What's happening at the White House is commissioned by the White House Historical Association, specifically for the purpose of joining the collection of official president and first lady portraits", said Darlene Superville, from news agency Associated Press.

The presidential tradition was interrupted under President Donald Trump.

"What's significant about these ceremonies is there's a long-standing tradition where current president hosts the immediate past president to unveil their official portrait; however, that didn't happen with President Trump and former President Obama, which is why Obama's portrait unveiling is happening on September 7th", added Superville.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host the Obamas for the ceremony on September 7th.

"This is a custom the White House Historical Association has funded on behalf of the American people. The first that were revealed under our support were the portraits of President and Mrs. Johnson. Then we went back and did the Kennedy portraits. So, the first unveiled with us were the Johnson's and then the Kennedy's were added and now we're about to unveil the portraits of the Obamas", said Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association.

The unveiling ceremony will take place in the White House East Room.