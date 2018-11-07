Setting the record straight on Zimbabwe's oil [Business]

The Morning Call
In this week’s business segment, Amelia Martha Nakitimbo delves into the oil debate in Zimbabwe, the minimum wage deal in Nigeria and Jack Ma’s thoughts on the US-China trade war.
Scott Macmillan, the managing director of Invictus Energy sets the record straight on Zimbabwe’s oil potential, discovery and exploration.
This follows the contradictory reports from the government and the company, following last week’s declaration by president Emmerson Mnangagwa that oil, and gas deposits had been discovered in Northern Zimbabwe.
Buhari’s deal with unionists
In Nigeria, the government on Tuesday bowed to pressure from labour unions to pay workers a minimum wage of 30,000 Naira (about $82) up from 18,000 naira.READ MORE: Buhari approves $98 as Nigeria’s new monthly minimum wage
US-China trade war ‘is stupid’
Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma described the U.S.-China trade war as the ‘most stupid thing in this world’.
The Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group made the comments during the first China International Import Expo taking place in Shanghai.SUGGESTED READING: How China-US trade war could affect Africa @ameliamartha1
Go to video
Buhari approves $98 as Nigeria's new monthly minimum wage
Go to video
Nigeria court blocks probe of governor 'caught' taking dollar bribes
05:07
"August Meeting": Remembering Aba Women's Riot [This Is Culture]
06:10
Knocks for Nigerian army's Trump video post on twitter [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Nigeria's Tiwa Savage dedicates MTV EMA award to 'girls with dreams'
Go to video
African countries where journalist killers 'get away with murder': CPJ