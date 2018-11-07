Setting the record straight on Zimbabwe's oil [Business]

In this week’s business segment, Amelia Martha Nakitimbo delves into the oil debate in Zimbabwe, the minimum wage deal in Nigeria and Jack Ma’s thoughts on the US-China trade war.

Scott Macmillan, the managing director of Invictus Energy sets the record straight on Zimbabwe’s oil potential, discovery and exploration.

This follows the contradictory reports from the government and the company, following last week’s declaration by president Emmerson Mnangagwa that oil, and gas deposits had been discovered in Northern Zimbabwe.

Buhari’s deal with unionists

In Nigeria, the government on Tuesday bowed to pressure from labour unions to pay workers a minimum wage of 30,000 Naira (about $82) up from 18,000 naira.

US-China trade war ‘is stupid’

Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma described the U.S.-China trade war as the ‘most stupid thing in this world’.

The Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group made the comments during the first China International Import Expo taking place in Shanghai.

