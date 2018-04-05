How China-US trade war could affect Africa [Business Africa]

US suspends Rwanda’s duty-free Agoa clothing

The U.S. has suspended duty-free access to Rwandan textile imports from Rwanda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). The U.S. Trade Representative’s office review was in response to a complaint by the U.S. textile industry over a decision by three East African nations,Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda to ban importation of used clothes and shoes.

Rwanda is ranked second in Africa, behind Mauritius, in the World Bank’s 2018 Doing Business report.

China-US trade war

China suspended tariff concessions on 128 items of U.S. products including pork and fruits, starting early this week. China says it was a counter measure to a previous U.S. move to slap tariffs on their steel and aluminum imports. But what impact will this trade war between these economic giants have on the continent?

The Communist Party-state economy is now Africa’s biggest trading partner and rivals the US and other world powers. Chinese investment, extraction of resources and trade jumped tenfold in the first decade of this century.