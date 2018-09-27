WTO reform should promote trade liberalization - China

The spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in Beijing on Thursday said the World Trade Organisation WTO reform should be conducive to promoting trade liberalization.

Gao Feng gave the hint at a press briefing when commenting on the joint declaration of the United States, European Union and Japan on the reform of the WTO.

“China believes that the WTO reform should adhere to the following principles. First, the basic WTO principles cannot be changed, that is, the national treatment, tariff binding, transparency, special and differential treatment and the general direction of trade liberalization should not be replaced with brand new ones,” said Gao.

He said the WTO, as one of the multilateral mechanisms, plays an irreplaceable role in opposing protectionism, promoting global trade growth and sustainable development.

He added the reform should take care of the reasonable demands of the developing countries and be based on mutual respect and equality.

“Second, the reform should place development at the core and take care of the reasonable demands of the developing member states. Third, it should be pushed forward gradually on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit and prioritize settlement of the problems that jeopardize the survival of WTO. We should carry out the reform based on equal consultation. We disapprove acts that impose one’s will on others,” said Gao.

According to Gao, China supports necessary reform of the WTO to better adapt to the development of the times and promote multilateral trade systems.