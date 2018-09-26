S. Africa's ex-president Mbeki accuses ANC of 'racist' land reforms

South Africa
In South Africa, criticism of the ruling Africa National Congress’ (ANC) plans to amend the constitution to expropriate land without compensation by ex-president Thabo Mbeki has been met with mixed reactions.
A 30-page document on land expropriation by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, the gist of which accused the ANC of abandoning its multiracial principles and becoming a “black party” due to its new land redistribution policy.
Current President Cyril Ramaphosa has said South Africa’s constitution will be changed to explicitly allow for the expropriation of land without compensation so as to redistribute land to black people to tackle severe inequality 24 years after the end of apartheid.
The argument that has been advanced by the ANC leadership... about the land question communicates the firm statement that the ANC has changed in terms of its character.
Has the ANC become a black party?
Mbeki said the African National Congress, which led the fight against white-minority rule in South Africa, had “stood for the freedom of all humanity, black and white.”
“The argument that has been advanced by the ANC leadership… about the land question communicates the firm statement that the ANC has changed in terms of its character,” he wrote in a pamphlet leaked to the press.
“It is no longer a representative of the people of South Africa. Rather, as its former president, Jacob Zuma, said, it is a black party!”
Mbeki said that Zuma had refered to the ANC as a “black” party last year.ALSO READ: Is Zuma sponsoring a new ‘black only’ political party in South Africa?
The pamphlet was meant for internal discussion only, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation told AFP.
Land reform in South Africa
Land reform has become the country’s fiercest political battleground ahead of elections next year, when Ramaphosa will try to revive fading support for the ANC, which has ruled since the end of apartheid in 1994.
Mbeki succeeded Nelson Mandela, and ruled from 1999 to 2008.
The government’s land policy has spooked foreign investors but Ramaphosa has vowed reforms will be within the law and not threaten stability.
According to Ramaphosa, whites, who make up eight percent of the population, possess 72 percent of private farms.
South Africans react to Mbeki’s proposals
Deputy President— Economic Freedom Fighters (EFFSouthAfrica) 25 septembre 2018
FloydShivambureacting to a 30 page leaked document which has the Thabo Mbeki Foundation logo on. pic.twitter.com/F2QNm27xNq
So whilst Mbeki philosophises, Parliament must hurry up and change the law. When the— Kananelo Sexwale (kaysexwale) 25 septembre 2018
GautengProvincegovernment starts without waiting, we will see what people choose to do with THEIR land!
Thabo Mbeki intrigues me.— Phumeza Joelle (@PhumiJoelle) 25 septembre 2018
He has the ability to leave his emotions at the gate.
He basically just told the ANC that they are dancing to EFF's land tune. And that Expropriation of Land without comp has never been an ANC policy. In fact he's not telling them, he's reminding them.
Go to video
Poll: Majority of respondents will learn optional African language
Go to video
South Africa rhino poaching drops significantly
Go to video
Land reforms in Liberia allow foreigners to own property
02:11
South Africa's Roving Bantu is cooking up a cultural revolution
01:07
South African arrested for racist rant targeted at president
02:36
South African artist celebrates women [The Morning Call]