Tracks to studios: Ghana's skeleton athlete hosts Olympic show

In February 2018 he was on the Winter Olympic tracks representing his native Ghana as its first skeleton bobsled athlete.

He became an instant hit with his colourful appearance in a bright mix of red, yellow, green outfit, add his tiger-themed helmet and he deserved the hype.

He told Africanews in an exclusive interview that his mission at the Pyeongchang games had been fulfilled and that he was looking to the next games in Beijing 2022.

... to write history for my country Ghana and to be the first ever to go headfirst in the sport of skeleton and to help people in my country to come out of their comfort zone and to dare to dream.

“For the 2018 Olympics, I set for myself 3 goals. One, to break barriers and to show that people from warm countries and black people can do the sport as well.

“Number two was to write history for my country Ghana and to be the first ever to go headfirst in the sport of skeleton and to help people in my country to come out of their comfort zone and to dare to dream and number three was to gain the necessary experience for the 2022 Olympics, which I feel I have accomplished all these 3 goals,” he told Africanew’s Nii Akrofi Smart Abbey.

His name is Akwasi Frimpong.

Months after gracing the snowy slopes of the Winter Olympics, Akwasi was back on Olympic duty, this time in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

He had been invited by the Olympic channel to host a mid-September edition of their flagship weekly round up show. His simple task was to introduce the news as the Olympic Channel team rolled the videos.

NEWS

THE

WEEK

Having a blast at the olympicchannel headquarters in #Madrid, Spain ??. Took over their Instagram story, did my first news bulletin, got some podcast interviews in and just kicking it with their amazing staff. ???? pic.twitter.com/57mdFWEtzY — Akwasi Frimpong OLY (FrimpongAkwasi) September 11, 2018

From volleyball history with a touch of Cristiano Ronaldo, into the world of surfing, straight into the pool for swimming issues.

In the 10-minute package, there was also news on a long jump legend and about Brazilian Neymar’s reaction to being named captain of the national team. The last bit was about body animation views of a female Olympian.

“All right guys, that’s all for now. Thanks for tuning in, from my news round up debut, stay watching the Olympic Channel for some great sporting action from around the world,” Akwasi concluded with his trademark smile.