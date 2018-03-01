[Photos] Ghana’s skeleton, Akwasi Frimpong, introduces snowy sport back home

Ghana’s skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong after achieving his dream of becoming an Olympian at the just ended Winter Olympics in South Korea aims to inspire his fellow countrymen to dare to dream.

He has taken the initiative to introduce the snowy skeleton sport in the West African Country. In July 2016, Akwasi Frimpong founded the Bobsled and Skeleton Foundation – Ghana, to promote the sport of bobsleigh and skeleton.

The Bobsled and Skeleton Foundation has meanwhile been hard at work with Akwasi himself visiting the country in 2017 to organize clinics for the young talents who had expressed interest in taking up the winter sport.

In his exclusive interview with Africanews, he said: “My goal is to come to Ghana and seek support from the Ghana Olympic Committee, sport authorities and the Ghana sports ministry to work together and come up with a 4-year plan so in 2022 we have more than one athlete.

“Every 3 months, we organize bobsled and skeleton clinics in Ghana with wooden sleds which I pay (for) out of my own pocket to keep introducing the sport. To really build a sport program, we will need the support of sponsors and the Ghana sports bodies,” he stressed.