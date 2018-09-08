Bobi Wine meets U.S. congressman, to petition Trump to stop funding Uganda army

Uganda’s vocal legislator Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine met a United States congressman, Bradley Sherman on Friday, in his quest to highlight the human rights violations and repressions of freedoms by the Ugandan government.

Bobi Wine, who travelled to the United States last week to seek specialised treatment for injuries he suffered during military detention in Uganda, is on a mission to seek justice for the torture of opposition supporters who were caught up in election chaos in the West Nile town of Arua.

“During our meeting he underlined the importance of the democratic process as well as those who have and continue to suffer from political oppression in Uganda,’‘ read part of a tweet posted by Sherman.

Sherman is serving as a Democratic member of the United States House of Representatives since 1997.

He currently represents California’s 30th congressional district within the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles County and the eastern Simi Hills in Ventura County.

Bobi Wine’s international press conference

Bobi Wine’s legal team are seeking an audience with the U.S. congress to petition Trump’s government to suspend military funding to president Yoweri Museveni’s government.

“We want the American taxpayer to know that the American taxpayer is funding this. The military equipment we are supplying to Uganda is being used in a war of terror against Uganda’s citizens,” lawyer Robert Amsterdam, flanked by Kyagulanyi, told a news conference in Washington on Thursday.

At the press conference that was broadcaster on major international news channels including the BBC and CNN, Bobi Wine used crutches and showed reporters blisters on the palm of his hand he said were traces of the torture.

“I must go back home. Uganda is my home,” he said. “I want you (my supporters) to stand with the oppressed, not the oppressor.”

Washington is a major source of funding for Uganda’s military, supplying hardware, cash and training. It has given equipment, money and intelligence for the military’s hunt for Lord’s Resistance Army warlord Joseph Kony.

Museveni also receives diplomatic support from Washington for his deployment of troops in international peacekeeping missions including the fight against militants in Somalia.

36-year old Kyagulanyi became a member of parliament in 2017, and has since fired up the youthful population, challenging them to fight for freedom.

He was charged with treason last month after protesters allegedly stoned Museveni’s car during a by-election campaign in Arua.