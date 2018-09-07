'We will win or die trying': Bobi Wine tells Ugandans to fight for freedom

The contestation of truth has continued between Uganda’s government and the popular legislator and musician, Robert Kyagulanyi, popurlarly known as Bobi Wine.

While Bobi Wine told a news conference that was carried by international news broadcasters including the BBC and CNN, that he was brutally tortured by government soldiers, the government spokesperson in Uganda, Ofwono Opondo described the accusations as ‘nonsensical’ and unfounded’.

Bobi Wine is in the United States where he sought specialised treatment. In a statement issued on Thursday, Opondo advised Bobi Wine to quickly return home and pursue his torture allegations in the courts of law where they will be ‘transparently investigated’.

Bobi Wine’s lawyers told journalists at the press conference in Washington, they would petition the United States government to suspend military funding to Uganda.

“We call upon the US to immediately suspend military funding to Uganda and to launch an investigation into the use of military equipment to torture Ugandans,’‘ said Robert Amsterdam, Bobi Wine’s lawyer.

The lawyer also revealed that his team will be seeking to invoke US laws which allow travel bans for foreign government leaders who have been implicated in human rights violations.

Bobi Wine’s message to Ugandans

Bobi Wine, said he is determined to go back to Uganda, to continue the fight for freedom.

“Ugandans have always wanted freedom and to live in a country where leaders serve them. I want to assert that no amount of brutality will cower us. As soon as my treatment is over, I’m going back home,” he said.

The 36 year old legislator said he is not surprised by government’s dismissal of his torture allegations.

He paid tribute to the other opposition supporters who were brutalised by Uganda’s security forces during the ill fated campaigns in the West Nile town of Arua.

Bobi Wine, who stopped short of declaring a direct challenge to president Yoweri Museveni’s helm at the Uganda’s politics, called upon young Ugandans to continue fighting.

“I’m gonna continue most importantly calling upon Ugandans, especially the young people to stand up for what they believe in; to not give up and to continue pushing until they get the freedom and dignity they deserve,’‘ Bobi Wine said.

‘‘I’m going to continue the fight for freedom, and it’s a fight that we must either win or die trying.’‘