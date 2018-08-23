Uganda Afrobeats MP rearrested, charged with treason in civilian court

Robert Kyagulanyi, Ugandan musician and lawmaker is now facing treason charges before a civilian court – a Chief Magistrates Court.

The MP popularly referred to as Bobi Wine – his stage name, was rearrested by police after a court-martial dropped charges against him on Thursday.

Moments after the military court in the nothern town of Gulu dropped the charges of illegal possession of firearms, police whisked him to the Gulu Chief Magistrates Court.

VIDEO: MP Robert Kyagulanyi has a brief non verbal interaction with his supporters outside the court premises #NBSUpdates #NBSAT10 pic.twitter.com/c5HhVeIF5s — NBS Television (@nbstv) August 23, 2018

Kyagulanyi has been charged with treason along with others MP-elect Kassiano Wadri, Gerald Karuhanga, Paul Mwiru and others for allegedly pelteding one of the cars in the President’s convoy with the intention of harming the president.

The Magistrate remanded them until 30th August. Bobi Wine has however been allowed to seek medical attention at any medical institution he chooses under the watchful eye of a prison authority.

The MP appeared with a clutch in one hand and had to be assisted to enable him walk. A sight that emphasizes reports that he had been brutalized whiles in custody of the security forces – police and military.

President Museveni had in a letter last weekend stated that Bobi Wine was fine and had suffered no injuries or fractures as reported in the media. The president described the reports as fake news.