'I have no fear about free and fair election' - Nigeria's Buhari

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has emphasized that he is not afraid of a free and fair election because his election is a product of that process.

Speaking on Sunday in the Chinese capital of Beijing at an interactive session with the Nigerian community, Buhari said he won the presidency on his fourth attempt.

“We are not doing too badly, but we need your understanding and support. Whatever you can contribute back at home by advising your families to vote for our party.

“I have no fear about free and fair election because that is what brought me here… I know what I want to do, very few in Nigeria politicians could boast of that, I tried four times.

He stressed about challenging the results in his first two attempts then added: “the third time I said ‘God dey,’ and the fourth time technology came and helped us and people’s vote counted.”

He had made a similar comment during a visit to Abuja by German chancellor Angela Merkel, adding that his administration was also committed to the rule of law.

Buhari, a former military ruler of Africa’s most populous nation, came into office in 2015 on the back of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He has announced his intention to seek a second and final term in elections slated for February 2019.

He is leading the Nigerian entourage to the Forum for China – Africa Cooperation which kicks off today in Beijing. Dozens of African leaders are currently in Beijing for the summit themed: “China and Africa: Toward an Even Stronger Community with a Shared Future through Win-Win Cooperation.”