Photos: Buhari pledges credible 2019 elections to visiting UK prime minister

Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to the United Kingdom that his government will conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

Buhari’s counterpart, the British prime minister Theresa May, also vowed on Wednesday to help Nigeria clamp down on human trafficking to Europe and support victims of modern slavery who return to the West African nation.

The commitments were made as May made a stop in Abuja, as part of her three day tour of Africa.

May, who is leading the United Kingdom through a chaotic transition as they seek to leave the European Union, is on a mission to demonstrate that Britain can thrive alone.

Buhari said Nigeria is ‘nervously watching developments regarding Brexit’.

‘‘Even as we nervously watch developments regarding Brexit, the United Kingdom is assured of our government’s determination to strengthen the relationship between our two countries,’‘ Buhari said.

Buhari, who will be seeking a second term in next year’s presidential elections referred to the electioneering that has seen defections and creation of alliances ahead of the 2019 vote.

‘‘Nigeria has come to fully accept multiparty democracy, and this is putting politicians on their toes,’‘ said Buhari.

Theresa May has since made her way to Kenya, the last stop of her trip seeking to enhance trade ties with the biggest economies of the African continent.