Nigeria's senate president Bukola Saraki declares presidential bid

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki said on Thursday he will run for president in 2019, making him the highest profile contender to incumbent Muhammadu Buhari announced so far.

Saraki, Nigeria’s third most senior political official, made the announcement at a political event, where he was addressing young people in the capital Abuja.

“I thus announce my intention to compete for the position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to participate in the general elections of 2019 under the banner of the Democratic People’s Party (PDP),” Saraki announced.

He recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and will have to win the PDP primary election before contesting for the presidency.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will run for a second term in 2019.