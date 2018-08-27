Ugandan MPs including Bobi Wine granted bail

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Popular Ugandan legislator Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine has been granted bail by the High Court in Gulu, a town in the Northern part of the country.

Bobi Wine, who has been in detention for two weeks, was granted bail along with 11 other co-accused colleagues who are facing treason charges.

The state says Bobi Wine and other opposition supporters are accused of mobilising and attacking president Yoweri Museveni’s convoy.

Justice Stephen Mubiru also granted bail to Arua Municipality MP-elect, Kassiano Wadri, the candidate Bobi Wine was campaigning for when they were both arrested on 13th August.

Other legislators including Jinja East MP, Paul Mwiru, Ntungamo Municipality MP, Gerald Karuhanga were also granted bail along with several opposition supporters who wre detained during the crackdown.

Wadri who won the hotly contested Arua by-election was however restrained by the court, from operating within his constituency for three months, to allow for the investigations to be conducted in a calm environment.

Ugandans celebrate

Several people outside the court and on social media celebrated the release of Bobi Wine, even as they continued to demand for the release of all the other detained opposition supporters using the hashtag #FreeArua33.

#FreeBobiWine Bobi Wine has been released on bail! A people united shall never be defeated.

Thank you Kenya. Thank you Uganda. Thanks to every soul that stood with Bobi Wine. Amen! pic.twitter.com/fGyIBoET0m — Ian Keganda (@I_Keganda) 27 août 2018

Now that our HEBobiwine is bailed let's look for #FreeMutwe and Bobiwine 's team from firebase . Fire burn dem Babylonians .Mwena ba Mr.katala & ba #Bosco mujja kuba bulungi anti #PeoplePower works #FreeBobiWine — #FreeBobiWine (BeckyJuna) 27 août 2018

The suspects are to appear before the Gulu Chief Magistrates Court on August 30 and any other time as court desires.