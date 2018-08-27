Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Ugandan High Court grants lawmaker bail over treason charges

Ugandan High Court grants lawmaker bail over treason charges
with Reuters

Uganda

A Ugandan high court judge, Stephen Mubiru, on Monday granted bail to an opposition lawmaker, Robert Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi was charged with treason over his alleged role in the stoning of President Yoweri Museveni’s convoy this month.

The MP popularly referred to as Bobi Wine, was first released and rearrested by police after a court-martial dropped charges against him on Thursday.

Pressure begun mounting for the release of the lawmaker after he and other MP’s were kept in detention over the stone pelting incident.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..