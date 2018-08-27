Ugandan High Court grants lawmaker bail over treason charges

A Ugandan high court judge, Stephen Mubiru, on Monday granted bail to an opposition lawmaker, Robert Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi was charged with treason over his alleged role in the stoning of President Yoweri Museveni’s convoy this month.

The MP popularly referred to as Bobi Wine, was first released and rearrested by police after a court-martial dropped charges against him on Thursday.

Pressure begun mounting for the release of the lawmaker after he and other MP’s were kept in detention over the stone pelting incident.