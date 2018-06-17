Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Stranded Aquarius migrants arrive in Spain

Stranded Aquarius migrants arrive in Spain
with REUTERS

Spain

After a gruelling 9-day journey at sea, a total of 629 rescued migrants arrived in the Spanish port of Valencia on Sunday.

The first of three vessels entered harbour soon after dawn and the migrants rescued near Libya last weekend by the Aquarius ship then disembarked.

It marked the close of an exhausting ordeal that began when the charity rescue boat was barred from entering ports in Italy and Malta, leaving the migrants on board, including 100 children and seven pregnant women, stranded at sea.

The migrants came 26 countries. Most of them from Africa but others are from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, according to medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières.

Spain’s new socialist government has promised free healthcare and says it will investigate each asylum case.

The migrants have sparked a political storm about Europe’s migration policy.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..