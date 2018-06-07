Zimbabwe opposition launches election manifesto

Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance on Thursday launched its election policy document.

The party promises to implement diverse and innovative polices that will transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2023.

Party president Nelson Chamisa launched the policy document dubbed Sustainable and Modern Agenda for Real Transformation (SMART) under the theme “Behold the New. Change that Delivers.

“We are going to face one of the toughest challenges ever to be faced in humankind, the level of joblessness, the level of despair, the destruction of our companies our factories, the dilapidated roads that we have, the absence of cash in the banks,the hospitals that are mortuaries,” said Party president Nelson Chamisa.

He said the document would give fundamental issues around opportunities in employment, business,and investment opportunities.”

“We are going to give adequate and full compensation to all white farmers who were disposed of their land during the land reform program,” said Tendai Biti, coalition partner.

The ruling ZANU-PF party launched its election manifesto last month under the theme “Unite, fight corruption, develop, re-engage, and create jobs.”