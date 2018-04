South African surfer challenges the waves and sexism [no comment]

Samukeliswe Cele has always loved the sea. At 14, she made the decision to challenge the popular saying that: surfing is not for Africans and girls. She is now a professional surfer in South Africa. Samukeliswe has always loved surfing. Having grown up in Durban, with its warm climate and shoreline known around the world, she developed love for surfing.