The Fulani people take to the streets after intercommunal violence in Mali [no comment]

At least 25 people have died in a recent wave of violence between the Peul and Dogon communities in central Mali over the past week, said Tuesday an official of the country’s main Fulani association. For over two years, there has been an upsurge in violence in central Mali between Fulani, traditionally breeders, and the Bambara and Dogon ethnic groups, mainly engaged in agriculture.