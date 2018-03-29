Binational footballers relaunch careers in Algeria

Binational footballers are struggling to develop their careers in Algeria.

Most of them who received training in French Clubs but failed to break through decided to come back home after getting tired of playing in lower divisions in France.

In the Algerian Championship the Franco-Algerian players are sought after without being considered as foreign players.

“I play with my Algerian passport, I have never been to Algeria before, my mother is Algerian I have never been here. I am use to Tunisia, but here is a beautiful country, people are welcoming. I have been well received. I regret I didn’t come earlier, “ Franco-Tunisian player, Mehdi Ouartani said

Money has also been a key factor in their decision to come back home. According to the Algerian Professional League, players’ salaries are between one and three million Algerian dinars monthly equivalent to about 7,500 and 22,500 euros.

“The only problem there is adaptation, there are players who adapt quickly, others do not, especially with the environment in Algeria is not easy, the synthetic fields of play are strange to those who are used to playing on natural grass.

Another issue is the relationship with other players, there they need time to adapt, there are players who give up because they can not adapt, everything is different and there are others who feel proud,” said team coach Nabil Neghiz.

According to a study published in May 2017 by the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) in Geneva, 33 footballers of French nationality play in the Algerian championship considered as the first destination for French players outside Europe..

The centre says many of the cases are footballers of Algerian origin who grew up in France with the passion to return to their to their parents’ country so to pursue their professional career.