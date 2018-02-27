Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Ethiopians warned against intimidating MPs to vote against state of emergency

Ethiopians warned against intimidating MPs to vote against state of emergency
Daniel Mumbere

Ethiopia

The Command Post charged with implementing a state of emergency in Ethiopia has warned against individuals who it says are ‘intimidating members of parliament’.

Local media portal Addis Standard reported that the command post was receiving complaints from distressed legislators.

Ethiopia’s defence minister who is also leading the command post said the threats against MPs came after activists posted phone numbers of the legislators online and urged their constituents to lobby them to vote against the proposed ractification of the state of emergency.

The national assembly, which has been on recess, has been summoned and will convene this Friday to debate and vote to ratify the state of emergency imposed by the council of ministers following the surprise resignation of the country’s prime minister, Hailemariam Desalegn.

The command post has also instructed security forces ‘to take necessary measures to restore peace’ in parts of Oromia that have been rocked by anti-government protests.

Several protesters were wounded in the city of Nekemt yesterday as they protested the government’s decision to block a planned rally by Oromia opposition leaders in the city over the weekend.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..