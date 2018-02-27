Ethiopians warned against intimidating MPs to vote against state of emergency

The Command Post charged with implementing a state of emergency in Ethiopia has warned against individuals who it says are ‘intimidating members of parliament’.

Local media portal Addis Standard reported that the command post was receiving complaints from distressed legislators.

In addition, the command post, led by Defense minister Siraj Fegessa, said it will take serious measures against individuals who are “intimidating members of parliament”, including posing house to house threats. It said the MPs were lodging complaints with the command post February 27, 2018

Ethiopia’s defence minister who is also leading the command post said the threats against MPs came after activists posted phone numbers of the legislators online and urged their constituents to lobby them to vote against the proposed ractification of the state of emergency.

The national assembly, which has been on recess, has been summoned and will convene this Friday to debate and vote to ratify the state of emergency imposed by the council of ministers following the surprise resignation of the country’s prime minister, Hailemariam Desalegn.

The command post has also instructed security forces ‘to take necessary measures to restore peace’ in parts of Oromia that have been rocked by anti-government protests.

Meanwhile, Addisu Arega, head of #Oromia communication bureau, confirmed the ongoing protests in Nekemt; he said one person, Abebe Mokonnen, was killed today & 7 others were wounded. Addisu urged the youth to refrain from violence & listen to elders to keep the peace in the city pic.twitter.com/qlxs3QoReN — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) February 27, 2018

Several protesters were wounded in the city of Nekemt yesterday as they protested the government’s decision to block a planned rally by Oromia opposition leaders in the city over the weekend.