Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Ethiopian parliament summoned out of recess, fresh protests in Oromia

Ethiopian parliament summoned out of recess, fresh protests in Oromia
Daniel Mumbere with AGENCIES

Ethiopia

Members of the Ethiopian parliament have been notified to reconvene from their recess for an emergency meeting this coming Friday , according to a local news portal, Addis Standard (AS).

The news was also carried by state affiliated FanaBC, which reported that the legislators are expected to report for duty as early as Tuesday this week.

The national assembly is expected to discuss and ratify a state of emergency that was installed by the country’s council of ministers following the resignation of the prime minister, Hailemariam Desalegn.

The legislators would also be expected to approve a new premier who will be nominated by the ruling coalition that is set to start its congress on Thursday March 1.

Ethiopia’s ruling EPRDF sets Congress date, new PM latest March 3

Addis Standard also shared a video on its social media feed that showed protests that have erupted in the Oromia town of Nekemte.

AS says the video showing burning of tyres was shared along with pictures, by residents in the affected town.

Protests have been banned under the state of emergency but many analysts including Ethiopia’s allies in the international community have criticised the restrictions imposed by the government, which they say could reverse any gains made by recent moves such as the release of political prisoners.

Over the weekend, opposition leaders from the Oromia region were briefly detained by the authorities after they tried to address a rally in Nekemte.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..