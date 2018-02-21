Ethiopia's Command Post issues details of State of Emergency

The command post established to oversee the new state of emergency in Ethiopia, has issued the much awaited details of how it will work

In his press briefing today, Secretariat of the Command Post and Minister of Defense, Siraj Fegessa, announced details of prohibited actions and measures to be taken against anyone if found violating the directives.

Nevertheless, the state is determined to implement the state of emergency, which is yet to be endorsed by the national parliament that is currently in recess.

Other than banning protests and publications inciting violence, the state of emergency seeks to outlaw the following:

The State of Emergency forbids any action in breach of the constitution and constitutional order, or activities that erode tolerance and unity of the people as well as having link with and providing support for terrorist organizations.

It also prohibits obstructing transport services, carrying out attacks on infrastructure and development institutions, hampering activities of law enforcement bodies, and staging unauthorized demonstrations and meetings.

It also forbids hindering teaching learning process at schools, strike at sport fields, violence inciting actions, hindering distributions of basic goods as well as obstructing cultural, public and religious festivals. It also forbids promoting political agendas.

Possessing firearms at public areas or transferring firearms to a third party as well as providing support to activities which affect the peace and wellbeing of the people are also prohibited by the State of Emergency.

The decree also prohibits issuing statements on security matters without the permission of the Command Post, distributing erroneous and information which contradict with the law and the directives issued by the Command Post.

It also forbids carrying weapons in unauthorized regions.

The State of Emergency also prohibits movement of any individual around infrastructures, investment areas and other related places within the time put under curfew by the Command Post.

Security officers are authorized to take measure against an individual if found in breach of the curfew.

The state of emergency declared by the council of ministers last Friday after the resignation of the country’s prime minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, has been criticised by foreign diplomats including the United States, United Kingdom and Germany.

Ethiopians in the Northern Amhara city of Gondar have also defied the directive banning protests, by organising a sit down strike that is now in its third day.