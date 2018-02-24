Ethiopia federal forces detain recently released Oromo leaders

Ethiopia
Reports from Ethiopia indicate that leading opposition chiefs, Merera Gudina and Bekele Gerba are among a group detained by federal security forces in the country’s west.
The recently released duo who are leaders of the main opposition Oromo Federalists Congress (OFC) were held near the town of Nekemt, OFC’s youth league secretary, Addisu Bulala told the Addis Standard portal.
“After addressing our supporters in other small cities on our way to Nekemt, when we reached Gute, few kilometers outside of Nekemt, we were stopped by federal security forces.
“We have been held for the last four hours and no one is explaining to us what would happen next,” he said in a phone interview.
Ethiopia’s Oromia region erupts as political prisoners return https://t.co/EQtiQEpZ7g— africanews (@africanews) February 14, 2018
He further disclosed that the detained party includes other recently released prisonsers like Gurmesa Ayano, the youth league chair and Dejene Taffa, deputy secretary general who were released along with Bekele Gerba on February 13, 2018.
The country is currently under a state of emergency which the government imposed to curb spreading violence and insecurity. The measure among other things prohibits hampering activities of law enforcement bodies, and staging unauthorized demonstrations and meetings.
The country currently has a Prime Minister on his way out after tendering his resignation weeks back. Hailemariam Desalegn is occupying the post till the ruling coalition elects his successor latest by next week.
According to him, his resignation was to bolster political reform efforts announced in January 2018 which situation led to mass prisoner release at the federal and regional state levels.
All parties need a stake in Ethiopia’s future, says opposition leader https://t.co/RPGmtcrZ4M— africanews (@africanews) February 16, 2018
01:19
Cameroon's main opposition SDF elects 49-year-old candidate to face Biya
Go to video
Tanzania civil society groups join bishops to decry dictatorial regime
Go to video
Cameroon opposition leader steps down from presidential race
Go to video
Ethiopia's reinstatement of state of emergency worries Sweden
Go to video
Mass prisoner release in Ethiopia's eastern-Somali region
Go to video
Ethiopia's OPDO picks new chairman in bid to produce next Prime Minister