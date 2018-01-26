Kagame – Trump meet in Davos, 'shithole' question sidestepped

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame met with his United States counterpart, Donald John Trump, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland.

The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest to their respective countries but the diplomatic standoff arising from Trump’s purported from Trump’s shithole countries comment was sidestepped.

“The new African Union president, Kagame of Rwanda, in meeting with Pres. Trump did not address the controversial s*hole comments while US press was in room, Kelly O’Donnel,” a White house correspondent for NBC news said in a tweet.

She adds that Trump alluded to tremendous discussions with Rwanda adding that We have trade with Rwanda and in general great relationships. Its an honor to have you as a friend,” he said in his comments.

In Davos today, President Trump told African Union chairman Paul Kagame “It’s an honor to have you as a friend.” Neither man mentioned reports that Trump used a vulgar slur two weeks ago to describe African countries. pic.twitter.com/T3WKa5jv8u — scott horsley (@HorsleyScott) January 26, 2018

Kagame also spoke about the fact that Rwanda was also looking forward to ‘working with the United States.’ The meeting is said to be Trump’s third at the Summit – having earlier met with the Israeli and United Kingdom Prime Ministers.

Today is the last day of the Forum which pools together global political leaders, business people and economists from around the world. Other African leaders present include Somali Prime Minister, South Africa’s Deputy President and Zimbabwe’s new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.