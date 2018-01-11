South Africa: Zuma sets up state capture inquiry [The Morning Call]

South African President Jacob Zuma has set up a commission of inquiry into allegations of influence-peddling, after a 2016 anti-graft report called for a judge to investigate any corruption in his government.

His decision follows a court ruling on Dec. 14, 2017 that ordered the president to appoint a commission of inquiry within 30 days and to pay the costs of investigation into his alleged corruption scandals.

Zuma, who has denied wrongdoing, said he has appealed the order to pay the costs himself but is moving ahead with a commission of inquiry because “this matter has occupied the public mind for some time now and deserves urgent attention.”